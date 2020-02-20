Linlithgow Rose: Star duo Roddy MacLennan and Tommy Coyne in line for comebacks

Key Linlithgow Rose pair Roddy MacLennan and Tommy Coyne are both in contention to return from injury this weekend.

The star duo may be back for the league trip to Dundonald Bluebell, after Rose’s last two league games – at home to Jeanfield Swifts last Saturday and away to Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Wednesday night – were put off because of waterlogged pitches.

“Roddy and Tommy could be back in and around the mix for Saturday if the game is on,” Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette. “They are big players for us.

“Roddy pulled out pre-Penicuik in the warm-up and wouldn’t have been fit for last Saturday’s game or Wednesday night.

“And Tommy pulled his groin in the week leading up to the Penicuik game, I think it was, so he’s missed a bit of football as well.

“They are big names and we know what they can offer.

“So it would be good to have them back involved. Obviously, we need to assess their fitness and take it from there.

“They are probably the closest of our injured players to coming back. Iain Gray still remains out, Ross Hutchison and James McGowan are out as well.

“There have been quite a few players out of late, so hopefully this wee break helps these guys recuperate and hopefully they get back playing.”

Ferguson revealed his anguish at the two recent postponements.

“It is frustrating because you prepare for games of football,” he added. “And then, ultimately, they’re off and it disrupts your training and preparation. We’ve got a number of players out injured. So every week gives them a wee chance to get closer to fitness.”

Ninth-placed Linlithgow can draw level on points with sixth-placed Dundonald with a win this Saturday.

Ferguson said: “Every team I’m playing against is a learning curve for myself, which has been good.

“The reputation of Dundonald and the reports I’ve had on them suggest that they’re a good side, a strong side, and I wouldn’t expect anything different.

“It’s away from home, which makes it even more challenging. But this club needs to be able to face any opposition in the east of Scotland and go to places confident that we can win games.”