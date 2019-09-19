Linlithgow Rose take on Huntly this Saturday in William Hill Scottish Cup

Linlithgow Rose’s latest pursuit at a glorious William Hill Scottish Cup run continues this Saturday in a home game against Highland League outfit Huntly.

The Prestonfield outfit are optimistic of further progress in the tournament as they look to go another step towards emulating their incredible journey to the last 16 in 2016, when the then junior outfit became the first team from that set-up to reach that stage of the competition.

Although Huntly have been struggling in the lower reaches of their league after a poor start to the season, Rose manager Mark Bradley is not taking them lightly.

“Huntly will be tough,” Bradley told the Journal and Gazette. “It is at home which is good.

“I don’t think they have started too well in their league but the Scottish Cup is a change.

“It will give Huntly a chance to regroup, get their confidence back and relieve the pressure.

“They have not won in eight league games.

“We are playing well just now.

“Everybody is confident but we need to make sure our focus is right or we could get turned over.”