Linlithgow Rose to consult fans over future direction of club

Linlithgow Rose fans will get the chance to have their say on the best way forward for the club as part of any shake-up of the junior game.

The consultation move follows intense speculation in recent months over possible integration of junior clubs into the pyramid system.

A host of clubs - including Bonnyrigg Rose and Camelon - are set to follow the example of Kelty Hearts last year and apply for membership of the East of Scotland League.

Others, such as Bo’ness United, are thought to favour remaining in the a junior set-up revamped and incorporated within the pyramid system.

Now Rose members will be invited to debate the issue at a special meeting to be held in the social club on Monday, June 4.

In a statement on the club website, secretary William Calder said: “The committee of Linlithgow Rose have been monitoring developments, whilst discussions between the East Region Juniors, SJFA and SFA are ongoing.

“We would like to bring the information we have to our members in order to determine the future direction of the club. This will be an opportunity to debate the options of remaining within the junior association or applying to join the East of Scotland League.

“Members are invited to a special meeting to be held on Monday, June 4 at 7.15pm in the Social Club function hall.

“Members will be required to show their member’s card or life membership card on entry.”