Linlithgow Rose to face South of Scotland League leaders St Cuthbert Wanderers in cup tie this weekend

Ruari MacLennan (right) won't be involved against St Cuthbert's this Saturday as he's left to join Armadale Thistle

Although on paper the game may appear to be a home banker, St Cuthbert’s are on form, currently leading the South of Scotland League having won 10, drawn one and lost one of their 12 league games this season.

Manager Gordon Herd told the Journal and Gazette: “St Cuthbert’s are doing pretty decent at their level but like we keep saying to the boys, it's always about what we do.

"Confidence is sky high. The boys have really bought into how we want to play and what we want to do and they have given us everything since we’ve come in.

"And they’re enjoying it as well which is pleasing.”

One feature of Herd’s Prestonfield rein since replacing Brown Ferguson as manager back in August has been the massive turnover in players.

Club legends like Tommy Coyne have left as Herd has undertaken a massive rebuilding job which looks like resulting in a sustained challenge for this season’s East of Scotland Premier Division title.

The latest high profile departure is club stalwart Ruari MacLennan – captain for the last few seasons – who has left Linlithgow to join Armadale Thistle.

Meanwhile, Rose have named Gary Thom as club captain, with Connor McMullan and Jack Ogilvie his vice captains.