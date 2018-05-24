Linlithgow Rose to host Hibernian in pre-season friendly

Linlithgow Rose will welcome Premiership side Hibernian to Prestonfield for a prestigious friendly match next month.

Neil Lennon will bring his players to Linlithgow on Saturday, June 30, for a match being used as preparation for his side's Europa League campaign which kicks off on July 12.

The game will kick-off at 3pm and admission will be £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.

But before Rose can look ahead to next season they still have business to take car off this season and boss Mark Bradley and his players got a rare free midweek this week.

With no matches scheduled Bradley and his players have been able to focus on training and give members of the squad who have been carrying knocks some additional recovery time ahead of a hectic schedule in the coming week.

Rose host Carnoustie Panmure in the Superleague on Saturday at 2.30pm, kicking off a spell of four games in eight days.

On Monday they travel to Bonnyrigg Rose at New Dundas Park in the semi-final of the Fife and Lothians Cup, kick-off 7pm.

Linlithgow are then at Newtongrange Star for a Superleague encounter on Wednesday, kick-off 7.15pm, before heading to Forfar West End for their final league game of the season on Saturday, June 2.