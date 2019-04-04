MacLennan: Linlithgow Rose are ready to pounce on Broxburn slip-up

Roddy MacLennan insisted Linlithgow Rose need to be ready to capitalise on any slip-ups after they kept their slim hopes of a play-off spot alive following their 3-2 win over Jeanfield Swifts in East of Scotland Conference C.

The Rose trail Broxburn by five points but can close the gap to two points with two games left to play should they beat Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts this weekend. MacLennan who scored twice last weekend, admits it’s unlikely the leaders are to falter with games against Ormiston and Stirling Uni reserves remaining.

However, he stressed the need for the team to be ready to take advantage if the unthinkable happens.

He told the Gazette: “Broxburn don’t look like dropping any points but we need to keep applying the pressure and hope that something strange happens. Anything can happen in football. They were drawing with Craigroyston until the 75th minute last week.”

MacLennan conceded consistency has been difficult, he said: “It’s been a funny year. There is quite a disparity in the standards of the league teams. It’s been difficult getting consistency. Morale is brilliant the squad is good, but sometimes it has been hard to keep the same level from week to week.”