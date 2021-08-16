Manager Brown Ferguson sacked by Linlithgow Rose following 2-2 draw at Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale

Brown Ferguson has been relieved of his managerial duties by Linlithgow Rose

Ferguson, 40, had been in charge at Prestonfield since October 2019 and leaves with Rose in sixth position in the league with 10 points from seven games, 11 points behind leaders Tranent Juniors and second placed Penicuik Athletic.

A statement on the Linlithgow Rose Facebook page this morning read: “The Club is disappointed to announce that manager Brown Ferguson and his coaching staff of Steve Kerrigan and Myles Hogarth have been relieved of their duties and leave with immediate effect.

"We would like to place on record a sincere thank you to Brown, Steve & Myles for their dedication and commitment throughout a very challenging period, particularly off the pitch and wish them all the very best for the future.

“The process to appoint a new manager is underway and we will provide appropriate updates as and when we can as that process progresses.