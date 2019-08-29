Mark Bradley: Linlithgow Rose gaffer hoping for another scintillating Scottish Cup run

Linlithgow Rose gaffer Mark Bradley hopes to write another chapter in his side’s proud Scottish Cup history by winning at Jeanfield Swifts.

Rose reached the last 16 of the world’s oldest national trophy in 2016 – when they were managed by Davie McGlynn – at the time becoming the first junior side ever to get that far in the tournament before eventually being defeated 4-2 at Premiership Ross County.

This Saturday’s second prelimary round tie at Swifts offers Rose – now in the East of Scotland League – the chance to get one step closer to a potential crack at one of Scottish football’s big boys in later rounds.

Bradley said: “The Scottish Cup is something that the club really looks forward to.

“If we can get good progress in it, then it is good revenue for the club.

“We have been in it for a long time. We have good experience.

“I was the captain of Linlithgow in 2008 when we got to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup and lost to eventual finalists Queen of the South.

“It was a big day for the club. Davie and the boys then went one step further in 2016, which was brilliant.

“They were unlucky to lose to Ross County too.

“My team want that accolade themselves, so we want a cup run this year.

“It is Jeanfield’s first experience of the senior cup.

“They will be well up for it. We need to go there, match them and we can come away with the result.

“Going far in this tournament can get our club a lot of exposure.

“If we can get through on Saturday, then everybody will look forward to the draw for the next round.”