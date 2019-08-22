Mark Bradley: Linlithgow Rose gaffer says he'll have to tone down his touchline behaviour

Linlithgow Rose manager Mark Bradley admits he’ll have to tone down his behaviour during matches after being yellow-carded for the third time this season on Saturday.

The fuming Rose gaffer was booked for comments made to the referee in the first half of the leaders’ shock 3-2 home East of Scotland Premier Division defeat by Camelon.

Bradley told the Journal and Gazette: “There are new regulations this year, with managers being booked for perceived offences and then the data is being assessed at the end of the season.

“I’m trying to be placid but it’s difficult not to shout things from the bench due to the inconsistency of refereeing decisions.

“Camelon were putting the boot in on Saturday, yet nothing was being done to stop it.

“Then our boys were being booked for dissent after complaining about it. We were poor on Saturday, which amplified my feelings of frustration towards the officials.

“When you react to something you see on the pitch, nine times out of 10 it is for the right reason, as you know that something not right has happened to your team. It is very difficult not to react.

“But I recognise that I do need to tone it down on the touchline. If I am doing it, then the boys will think it is all right.

“I need to set the example for the players but emotions run high.”

Bradley said only one of his players – right back Darren Smith – played well against Camelon.

“You will never win with only one player on his game,” he added.

“That was disappointing for us. I’m frustrated, as I never saw it coming.”