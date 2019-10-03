Mark Bradley: sacked Linlithgow Rose boss had inkling of dismissal two weeks ago

Sacked Linlithgow Rose gaffer Mark Bradley felt the writing was on the wall for his Prestonfield tenure two weeks BEFORE he was axed following Saturday’s heavy 6-2 league loss at Musselburgh Athletic.

Bradley (43) claims that certain factions within the club’s hierarchy had criticised him after Rose had beaten Gretna 2008 5-1 and Huntly 1-0 respectively in league and Scottish Cup ties over the previous two weekends.

Bradley, who had started his second stint as Rose gaffer in May 2017, told the Journal and Gazette: “I had an inkling that my sacking was coming even although we had been winning, because of the negativity that has been going on behind me.

“To win a game against Lowland League Gretna and then beat Huntly in the cup – teams who are higher up than us and have more money – yet get stick and be told it’s not good enough by certain people was an absolute disgrace.

“I started having doubts in my mind.

“I’m gutted about the sacking but it’s not a surprise it’s come.”

Bradley said he wasn’t happy with the manner of his dismissal, which came via a brief telephone call from a club official.

“I was phoned at 1.05pm on Sunday, told that I was no longer required and let go,” added the former Linlithgow Rose midfielder.

“That was it. There was no explanation given.

“I still have not had a proper explanation given by the club.

“I’m a bit disappointed. I feel a bit let down.

“I feel as if I have been treated pretty badly after giving the club I love 12 years of service in two stints.

“I feel really hard done by and it’s left a bitter taste in my mouth.

“I don’t feel as if I’ve been given the right amount of time. I have only been back a couple of years and we are only two months into a season.

“If Saturday’s result goes differently we are sitting top of the league and in every cup.”

Now out of football, Bradley can spend more time with his wife and three children.

A lot of his time during the week is taken up by travelling due to work commitments in his job as a sales team manager in the defence industry.