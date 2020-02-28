Max Christie: Bo'ness United boss denied return to old club Tranent by waterlogging

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie was frustrated the table toppers’ league clash at his former club Tranent last Saturday was postponed.

“I think it would have suited us to have the game on,” Christie told the Journal and Gazette. “Because I knew that Tranent had a lot of injuries.

“I had watched Tranent the previous Saturday and on the Tuesday.

“But the game had no chance of being on because of the weather.

“I think the weather has been horrific and it’s a hard time of year if you’re a player and you’re involved, just because of the lack of games.

“At least with the astroturf, we get games on.”

Bo’ness, who played a bounce game against Berwick Rangers on Tuesday night in an attempt to avoid ring-rustiness, are nine points ahead of second placed Hill of Beath Hawthorn – who have two games in hand – ahead of this Saturday’s home East of Scotland Premier Division match against Dunbar United, kick-off 2.30pm.

Christie said: “We have managed to get minutes into the players which is important, to keep them playing.

“We won’t be taking Dunbar lightly. We’ve had poor results against lowly teams already.

“But Dunbar have a lot of good footballers.

“They have had some good results this year and they were narrowly beaten by Broxburn in their last fixture.

“Every game between now and the end of the season is just so important for the club.”