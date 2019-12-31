Max Christie: Bo'ness United boss says derby against Linlithgow Rose will be tough

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie thinks his league leaders will face a stern test at home to Linlithgow Rose this Saturday.

Bo’ness go into the derby against their seventh placed opponents having only lost one league game all season, but Christie thinks Linlithgow have been rejuvenated under their recently appointed boss Brown Ferguson.

“This will be a tough test for us,” Max told the Journal and Gazette. “I was at the Rose game on Saturday, they won well (4-1 against Blackburn United).

“Bomber seems to have steadied the ship there.

“Form goes out the window with this derby, they’re not a bad side. They’ve had their troubles but there’s a lot of good players there.

“Roddy MacLennan is back after injury and Tommy Coyne has returned from suspension so we’re aware that they come to us full of confidence.

“We’ll need to be at our very best as usual.

“The team that plays well on the day wins.

“But we’re top of the league and we’ve got to think if we play well we’re more than capable of getting a result.”

Like Linlithgow, Bo’ness have a full squad to pick from for the match, which Christie is eagerly anticipating.

“We are looking forward to the game he said. Hopefully we’ll get a good crowd.

“Both clubs have not had their troubles to seek over the past couple of years so it’s the first derby for a while. There are no Scottish Premiership games on Saturday so we’re hoping for a good turnout.”