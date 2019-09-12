Max Christie: Bo'ness United gaffer hails his troops for astonishing fightback

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie hailed his battlers after a great comeback from 3-1 down with 10 minutes remaining saw them grab a 3-3 draw against one of the title favourites – Penicuik Athletic, writes Kevin McAlpine.

Saturday’s extraordinary late drama saw the BUs maintain their unbeaten East of Scotland Premier Division record this season by securing an invaluable point thanks to late goals by Craig Comrie and Fraser Keast.

Christie said: “The game was a rollercoaster and we are certainly getting value for money from these players.

“Again our spirit was great, I thought we were the better team in the first half but we were two goals down at half-time.

“We changed the shape to get on the front foot and play with a back three with wingbacks.

“We got the goal back only to be pegged back again but the heads didn’t go down and our spirit was fantastic; you can’t say any more about the team.

“I would love to see us without unforced errors and to get ahead in a match.

“We’ve been to Dundonald, Broxburn and now Penicuik with something to show.

“Every game is tough, you saw that last week when we didn’t have the intensity what can happen so I’m delighted.”

Saturday’s dramatic draw puts Bo’ness sixth in the Central Taxis East of Scotland Premier Division with nine points from five matches.

The BUs have recorded two wins and three draws in the league so far this season.

Full-back Devon Jacobs said he was pleased with the comeback at Penicuik but wants his side to cut out the individual errors and start converting draws to wins.

He said: “To be fair we started well then lost a poor goal although in fairness, all the goals we lost were avoidable and should have been defended better.

“The comeback shows the team has character, but we need to cut out the mistakes and that would help us beat teams like Penicuik.

“From what I hear last week wasn’t good and we showed up well to come back especially missing players like Stuart Hunter and Chris Donnelly.”

Bo’ness get a break from the league this Saturday as they host BSC Glasgow in the SFA South Region Challenge Cup second round, kick-off 2.30pm.