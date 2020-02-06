Max Christie: Bo'ness United gaffer tries to explain pair of shock defeats

It’s one of the strangest anomalies in Scottish football – Bo’ness United top their league by 10 points but have lost to two relegation candidates.

The Central Taxis East of Scotland Premier Division pacesetters have a double figures cushion over second placed Hill of Beath Hawthorn after accumulating 43 points from 19 matches yet have crashed 1-0 and 2-1 respectively to lowly Blackburn United (15th place) and Whitehill Welfare (14th place).

Bo’ness United gaffer Max Christie told the Journal and Gazette: “I can’t really explain how we’ve lost those games.

“I think, like any game of football, it’s so important to score first.

“When Blackburn and Whitehill scored first against us, they defended manfully and really spirited.

“And we didn’t have the craft, we just were not good enough to break them down.

“And all credit to those teams.

“But we’re still top of the league. We’ve had to grind out results no doubt.

“We have got a good team with good players and they’re quite a resilient bunch.

“We have a good spirit and that’s been a big part of us doing well overall.”

Bo’ness go into this Saturday’s home league game against sixth placed Dundonald Bluebell after a blank Saturday as their scheduled league trip to Camelon last weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The BUs players are keen to get back into competitive action, having lost to Whitehill in their last league game on January 25 before crashing 3-0 at Bonnyrigg Rose in a Football Nation Qualifying Cup third round tie three days later.

“It was a good day for us results wise last weekend as Hill of Beath drew and other teams near the top of the league dropped points,” Christie said.

“But we have had two defeats on the trot which I’ve not had since I’ve been at the club.

“Our priority is to win the league. It was a terrible night at Bonnyrigg in the cup.

“This Saturday’s massive for us and we need to go out and perform.

“We had a really tough match against Dundonald at the start of the season. I think it was our second game in.

“We equalised with two minutes to go.

“They beat Dunbar on Saturday and as usual we’ll need to turn up.

“We need to do much better in the final third and pass the ball with a wee bit of urgency and within our pattern of play better.”

Bo’ness will be without crocked Michael Gemmell, who had a cartilage operation on Monday, while Kris Faulds is carrying a knock.

New signing Kyle Turnbull, who this week joined on a two-and-a-half year contract from Sauchie, may feature.

“Kyle is a left back who started his career at Falkirk,” Christie said. “He has been a full-time pro.

“I think he was the club captain at Sauchie and he fell out of love there.

“He’s keen to come in and get playing football. We think he’s of a standard that he’s played at a decent level.

“In any football team, competition for places is one of the ingredients you need.”