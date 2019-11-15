Max Christie: Bo'ness United manager taking nothing for granted in title pursuit

The manager of Central Taxis Premier Division pacesetters Bo’ness United is taking nothing for granted in his side’s title pursuit.

The BUs are four points clear of second placed Camelon after 12 games, with Max Christie’s side hosting 11th placed Blackburn United this Saturday.

“There are no easy games,” Christie told the Journal and Gazette.

“We are under no illusions that we need to perform at the peak of our powers if we are going to win games.

“We are not disrespecting anyone.

“We will need to play well against Blackburn if we are going to get the result we need.

“Every game is so important for us just to keep the run going.”

Since September 28, Bo’ness have played four matches on their recently laid artificial pitch, which Christie said the players were still adapting to.

“We are still trying to get used to the run of the ball on the pitch, which has been difficult,” he said.

“You need to pass the ball to feet on it.

“The ball doesn’t bounce and we are adapting.

“But we are going to take a bit of beating.

“There is an attitude and a resilience about us.

“We have a great changing room, good squad and good bunch of boys.

“We are able to defend our 18-yard box and we have good players. Other than that, our spirit has got us through a couple of games.

“We have won a few games not playing particularly well but with a real spirit and desire to win.”

With nine wins and three draws to start the league campaign, it’s been a great start for Christie’s men who didn’t have a fixture last weekend.

“We can still get better,” he added. “We can pass the ball quicker, everybody at the club is aware of that.

“We are not getting ahead of ourselves. It is a tough league with good teams in it.

“I wouldn’t say the title is ours to lose.

“There is still a hell of a lot of football to play.

“It is very early days and there are plenty of big games remaining.”

One of the benefits of now playing on an artificial pitch is that snowfall is theatrically the only thing that can put a game off and none is forecast for this weekend!