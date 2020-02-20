Max Christie: Bo’ness United must improve at Tranent to get victory

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie thinks his troops will need to improve from their second-half showing against Edinburgh United on Wednesday night if they are to get the right result at Tranent.

Although the BUs led 3-0 at half-time versus Edinburgh after a fine first half, thanks to goals by Brian Ritchie (penalty) and a Kieran Anderson double, they struggled in the second period and eventually laboured to a 3-1 win in this League Cup first-round encounter.

Christie, who managed Tranent between 2017 and 2019, prior to taking over at Newtown Park, told the Journal and Gazette: “Away to Tranent is as tough as it gets in our league, I think.

“They’re a good side with a lot of good footballers.

“So we’ll need to be at our best, have a good level of discipline energy and intensity about us if we’re going to get anything from the game.

“I was quite pleased with the way the game went in the first half against Edinburgh but we had a poor second half against them.

“We just started doing stupid things, lost a wee bit of shape.

“We didn’t complete a pass; we hardly strung two passes together.

“There was no pattern to our play.

“There were just 11 boys out for a game of football, having a runabout, and we can’t have that.

“We’re trying to get them playing a certain way but we were making terrible decisions on the ball.

“We’re aware that can happen and we’re trying to guard against it.

“There were a few words after the game.

“But still, it’s another win and we march on.”

Sitting on 46 points from 20 games in the Central Taxis East of Scotland Premier Division, leaders Bo’ness have a nine-point cushion over second-placed Hill of Beath Hawthorn, who have two games in hand.

Christie added: “Of course, we fancy ourselves for the league this year.

“That is the objective.

“We have been top of the league since September, I think.

“And 100 per cent that’s what we’re trying to do (win the league).

“But we are absolutely aware there is a hell of a lot of football to play.”