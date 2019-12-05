Max Christie's Bo'ness United face severe test of title credentials against Camelon

League leaders Bo’ness United will likely face a severe test of their title credentials this Saturday as they have a home game against second-placed Camelon, writes Craig Turnbull.

The BUs currently sit four points ahead of Gordon Herd’s side after 14 games in this season’s Central Taxis East of Scotland Premier Division.

And Bo’ness boss Max Christie knows the importance of this weekend’s tie in terms of his side’s overall title bid.

He said: “Saturday is a big game; they are all big games.

“Camelon have been doing really well and what a job the management team has done there.

“I really like the look of (Alan) Docherty and (Mark) Stowe.

“It’s going to be a right tough game. We will need to be at our best to get anything from the game.

“We have done well at home and we’re expecting a good support on Saturday. We want to make this place a fortress.

“We have got to look after their threat. They are full of running in the midfield, so we will have to be competitive and prepared on the day.

“We are top of the league, so we’re happy with the way things are going. We can go seven points clear and that’s what makes it such a big game.

“We have a lot of experienced boys in the changing room and that doesn’t always beat youngsters with energy.

“We’re not being complacent, there’s still a long way to go and a lot of football to be played to meet our objective of winning the league. But it is certainly in the melting pot now.”

Camelon boss Herd said: “It’s the biggest game in the region this weekend, so it’s about who can handle the occasion on the day and who wants it most.

“We have every confidence in the boys.”

Bo’ness go into the Camelon game following a blank Saturday, as their scheduled away Football Nation Qualifying Cup third round clash against Bonnyrigg Rose was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

This match has been rescheduled for next Tuesday night with a 7.45pm kick-off.