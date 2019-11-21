Max Christie says Bo'ness United could have played until midnight against Blackburn and not scored

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie sounded upbeat despite his table toppers suffering a shock 1-0 home defeat by Blackburn United, writes Kevin McAlpine.

Saturday’s reverse – which saw Bo’ness ace Ryan Stevenson miss a late penalty was the BUs’ first league loss in 13 games this season.

Christie told the Journal and Gazette: “It was the end of a superb run.

“Andy’s (BU goalkeeper Murphy) mistake has done for us, and you have one of those impending thoughts that it’s not going to be your day when shots are getting cleared off the line and missing penalties.

“We could have played until midnight and not scored a goal.

“Blackburn got their goal and did great, got bodies behind the ball and defended well.

“We didn’t have the quality and were unlucky at times not to break them down.

“We missed the penalty and had a few near things but no excuses; we have to do more in possession of the ball.

“At the end of the day we have lost a game of football, our first league game of the season which we will take on the chin and move on.

“There’s a lot of football to be played so we will move on and won’t be too distraught after that.”

Bo’ness face Hill of Beath this weekend at Kiers Park and having edged the last encounter between the sides by a single goal at the end of October, Christie understands that it will be a stern test in Fife for the league leaders.

He added: “They are a right combative side and it is always a tough venue to visit. We’ll get together and regroup, lick our wounds and get ready to go again next week.”

Meanwhile, BU keeper Murphy thinks the Hill of Beath game offers a great chance to bounce back.

He said: “We roll on to the next game.

“It was a great run we were on and being honest sometimes we didn’t play well and still picked up results which is vital in such a competitive league.

“We have to take the rough with the smooth and move on from the setback.

“Next week will be a good challenge as Hill of Beath are a decent team and you always get a tough test against them.

“It’ll be a hard game, but we know what we are capable of and we will look to take the three points from them.”