Mine shaft discovery under Bo'ness United pitch delays work on new 3G surface

Bo’ness United face the disruptive prospect of being unable to play home games at Newtown Park during the opening weeks of next season.

Inspectors recently discovered a mine entry/shaft – closed pre-1920 – under the pitch, which has delayed preparatory work on the new 3G surface installation on safety grounds.

Bo’ness United gaffer Steve Kerrigan told the Bo’ness Journal: “The timing of this mine shaft discovery is anything but ideal.

“Nothing has progressed on the pitch front in the past three of four weeks, which is very frustrating.

“From the start of next season, we want to be playing in familiar surroundings, at a brand new facility we can be proud of.

“I believe it takes six to eight weeks to get the new pitch done.

“So it means we won’t have a home pitch for our first games in the East of Scotland League.

“We’re going into this new league with a good reputation of being a big club.

“Obviously we want to be getting games at Newtown Park, not only to play on but to get a bit of revenue.

“All we can do is plan away games that don’t involve much travelling.”

Although plans are at an early stage, Bo’ness may have to play their early 2018-2019 home matches in Grangemouth or Camelon.

The BUs are newly registered in Conference B of the East of Scotland League.