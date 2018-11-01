New Bo'ness United signing Craig Comrie ‘gutted’ at causing BU cup exit

New Bo’ness United signing Craig Comrie is devastated that his debut substitute appearance saw the BUs sensationally booted out of the Alex Jack Cup.

Comrie played the last 25 minutes of the recent 2-1 semi-final success at Haddington Athletic, but the match was rendered void as ineligible Comrie had an over-hanging suspension from his time with Sauchie Juniors last season.

BUs manager Steve Kerrigan told the Bo’ness Journal: “Craig is absolutely gutted and very apologetic, but I think the boy has done nothing wrong.

“We had to make sure he was eligible to play and we didn’t.

“I think Craig will do fine for us over the piece.

“It’s just unfortunate he has started his career here in this manner.”

Being booted out of the competition means that Bo’ness won’t get the chance to make a final appearance against Camelon, who have been handed the trophy.

Bo’ness secretary Dougie Argent has resigned from the role after the blunder, with Chris Veitch taking over as his replacement.

Another blow for Bo’ness is that they can’t now use the Alex Jack Cup as a springboard for qualification to next season’s Scottish Junior Cup.

Had they beaten Camelon in the final, they would have faced a play-off against the winners of the Alba South Challenge Cup – either Bonnyton Thistle or Mid Annandale – with the winners reaching the famous national cup.