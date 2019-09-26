Newtongrange Star 2-3 Bo'ness United: Morgan is hat-trick hero

Bo’ness United’s fighting determination was again to the fore with a hard-fought 3-2 East of Scotland Premier Division win at Newtongrange Star, writes John Spowart.

The BUs came from behind twice on Saturday, eventually winning out in the last 10 minutes.

Injury-hit Bo’ness at least had Stuart Hunter and Chris Donnelly returning from suspension and new signing Craig Henderson (right) straight into the starting line-up.

An early Brian Morgan cross just cleared the Newtongrange far post and Henderson saw early action with a low shot from 20 yards.

The home side responded with a Scott Jamieson effort that cannoned off his own player and a Kyle Scott free-kick cross that Bo’ness eventually cleared.

However, it was Newtongrange who got their noses in front after 14 minutes as Kayne Paterson cut across from the right and his low cross was slotted in from close in by Jamieson at the far post.

Bo’ness reacted in the best possible way by pulling one back only three minutes later.

A Henderson volley went just over but in the next attack Star keeper Kieran Renton hauled Morgan down in the box and the same player stepped up to put away the resulting penalty.

The goal spurred Bo’ness on and they enjoyed the bulk of the possession for the rest of the half.

Craig Comrie saw a shot blocked with a low Donnelly cross also cut out.

Devon Jacobs had a 35-yard effort on target and a Henderson cross hit the top of the Newtongrange bar.

Unfortunately for Bo’ness they did not convert and just on the break Star regained their lead.

Jacobs was adjudged to have tripped Ryan Porteous in the box and Paterson scored from the spot.

Into the second half and right away Bo’ness showed their intentions with a Henderson cross cleared for a corner and a Hunter header at the back post finding the side net.

Newtongrange also showed up, a break from Paterson blocked by Bo’ness keeper Andy Murphy.

Another cross into the Newtongrange box, this time from Jacobs, was headed over by Ross Campbell.

It was a prelude to something better when, in 56 minutes, Ryan Stevenson and Tom Grant combined well on the right and it was Stevenson whose deflected ball across was nodded in by Morgan from close in.

For the rest of the match Bo’ness and their hosts exchanged efforts although as the contest moved towards the end Newtongrange appeared to be settling for the draw.

Bo’ness had other ideas though and with eight minutes remaining they scored what proved to be the winner.

Another Grant/Stevenson combination and again a cross by Stevenson picked out Morgan who headed in at the far post.

Bo’ness saw out the game successfully although in time added on a wayward Newtongrange shot was given as a corner but the BU defence cleared the danger.

Bo’ness: Murphy, Jacobs, Syme, Campbell, Hunter, Comrie, Stevenson, Grant, Donnelly, Morgan, Henderson.