Oakley 0 Linlithgow 3: Rose move smoothly into last 32 of Scottish

Linlithgow Rose are finally through to the last 32 of the Scottish Junior Cup after overcoming Oakley United last Saturday.

The much-postponed third round tie with the Fife side finally went ahead at the fifth attempt.

And once again the Rose justified their position as favourites against their South District League opponents.

After just six minutes, Tommy Coyne had a chance to put the visitors ahead but he shot over the bar.

A few minutes later Gary Thom was well positioned at the back post as a free-kick came in but his shot was also too high.

However in the 14th minute the Rose did take the lead.

Kyle Turnbull played a good ball into the box which was headed down by Coyne to Colin Strickland, who was perfectly placed to knock the ball past the keeper from close range.

A couple of minutes later, Ruari Maclennan forced the keeper to make a save with a long range shot, and then a shot from Blair Batchelor edged wide of the left hand post.

Just on the half hour mark, the Oakley keeper made a fine diving save to deny Coyne.

However the Rose doubled their lead with five minutes of the half remaining, when Ruari Maclennan’s shot took a huge deflection and the ball trundled into the net with the home keeper stranded.

The first half had been one way traffic and it seemed a long way back for the home side.

At the start of the second half, Robert Sloan replaced Colin Leiper who had received treatment for a head injury at the end of the first half.

The visitors continued to control the tie though and with nearly an hour played, they put the match out of sight.

Coyne rose unchallenged to meet a Martyn Shields corned and headed past the keeper.

Batchelor had the ball in the Oakley net again a couple of minutes later, but on this occasion the offside flag was up.

In the 64th minute, the Rose were dealt a blow when Kyle Turnbull was shown a straight red card for retaliation after lashing out at Oakley substitute Allan, who had only been on the pitch for two minutes.

The referee had presumably been trying to play advantage as Allan fouled Turnbull no fewer than three times as the Rose man broke forward but Kyle’s reaction left him with little option but to send him off.

The Oakley man picked up a yellow card, as did Shields for dissent.

Rose keeper Darren Hill was called into action to make his first save of the match in the 82nd minute when he blocked substitute Cowan’s shot with his legs.

In the 88th minute, Oakley were also reduced to 10 men when Greig picked up a 2nd yellow card for a foul on Ruari Maclennan, having been booked earlier in the half.

Deep in added time, Ruari Maclennan was booked for a foul on the edge of the box, but the final whistle sounded moments later with the Rose having done more than enough to progress to the next round.