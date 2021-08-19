Pain for Bo'ness United manager Max Christie as BUs surrender two-goal lead against The Spartans

Max Christie endured a painful defeat on Wednesday night (Library pic by Alan Murray)

Goals by Zander Miller and Tom Grant had the BUs 2-0 up but the visitors stormed back with three goals of their own to take the spoils in a highly entertaining Lowland League encounter.

“Spartans are the best team we’ve played, they were outstanding,” Christie told the Journal and Gazette.

"At 2-0 up we’ve done well but it was kind of backs to the wall and we just came up short in the end.

"We lost a very strange goal to make it 2-1. We think the ball’s gone out, we stop playing and it hasn’t gone out.

"After that it was just a barrage of crosses and they got the goals.

"They had the momentum and intensity in our play.

"The last three games have been Celtic B, East Kilbride (a 1-0 away defeat last Saturday) and Spartans. You are going up a level against these teams who have got a lot of money and invested heavily.

"We’re a work in progress and we’re going to have a god season. I think everybody can see we’re giving everything and playing with a spirit and a desire.

"It’s a great changing room, great bunch of lads and we’re good players but we just need to be aware that we’re not going to win every game.

"The teams at the top end of the Lowland League are good strong sides and we have just come up short.”