Penicuik v Linlithgow Rose: Last chance of silverware for Mark Bradley’s side

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley urged his players to make sure they don’t finish the season empty handed ahead of their last chance of silverware.

The Rose are away to East of Scotland Conference A winners Penicuik Athletic in the third round of the King Cup at Penicuik Park on Saturday (kick off 2.30pm), knowing that if they exit the competition that is their season over.

However, a win would see them seal a place in the quarter-finals away to Musselburgh and Bradley wants his players to ensure they are in the next round although he admits it will be difficult.

Bradley told the Gazette: “Penicuik are high in confidence, they won their conference and got that great result against Broxburn. We know how difficult it will be. They have a got a good team that have been together for a while and they can score goals.

“If the boys want to continue the season then there is pressure as this is our last chance.

“Regardless of how well they have done, they still want to beat Linlithgow and get that scalp. They have taken a few scalps over the years and we will be aiming to put that right on Saturday.”

The Rose will be fresh having had a week off while Penicuik have been in Championship play-off action against Broxburn and Bonnyrigg Rose, and will be gearing up for their third game in a week when the Rose come calling.

Bradley believes that is bound to take its toll on the players.

He said: “It’s difficult, I’ve been there myself where you are asked to play Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, it is just continual, but that’s what you’ve got your squad there for.

“It’s hard, but when you are confident and winning matches, it’s not quite such a big deal. We are under no illusions it will be a hard game for both teams.

“We will approach it like every other game. I’m not going to change it because it is Penicuik or a Bonnyrigg, we have got a style that we want to play and we will worry about ourselves.”

Striker Tommy Coyne will be looking to continue his fantastic season and Bradley thinks he can hit the 50-goal mark.

He said: “Tommy’s got 48 goals this season so he will have an eye on 50 on Saturday. It will be a difficult task but he’s got a really good chance.”