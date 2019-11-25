Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC, Scottish Cup 3rd round on Friday, November 22. Linlithgow fans at the game. Picture by Michael Gillen.

Pictures of Linlithgow Rose fans at Scottish Cup tie with Falkirk

Linlithgow Rose pushed neighbours Falkirk all the way in their Scottish Cup third round tie at Prestonfield on Friday night, before finally losing out 4-1.

And the East of Scotland side were cheered on by a big turnout of supporters, who gave them great backing against their League One opponents. Here are some pictures of the Rose fans on the night.

Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk FC, Scottish Cup 3rd round on Friday, November 22. Linlithgow fans at the game. Picture by Michael Gillen.
