Rangers and Celtic B team's inclusion in Lowland League is "interesting" says Bo'ness United chairman Iain Muirhead

Bo'ness United chairman Iain Muirhead says his side will make the best of the Old Firm B sides' inclusion in the Lowland League

With an overwhelming majority of BU’s rival sides having voted the other way, Rangers and Celtic’s B sides have been cleared to contest the 2021-22 Lowland League campaign although they can’t be promoted regardless of how high they finish.

"We are still very much of the mindset that they shouldn’t be there,” Muirhead told the Journal and Gazette.

"It should be somebody like a Linlithgow, Penicuik or Dundonald.

"But we’ve just got to get on with it.

"The teams have voted for it and made it happen so we just have to deal with it.

"The Old Firm Colts will take points off some of our promotion rivals.

"I saw clips of Rangers B playing Edinburgh City and I think they had something like 70 per cent possession. They’re obviously decent laddies, full-time etcetera.

"I was speaking to one of the Rangers B representatives last week and he said they were going to concentrate on a lot of the younger kids, 18 and 19-year-olds.

"So the teams we are going to be playing against will have very fit young guys running about all day. It will be interesting.”

Muirhead said the Old Firm addition would at least benefit all other clubs in the division in terms of a cash windfall, greater exposure for the league and the chance for teams to test themselves against some of the country’s best young talent.

It won’t be long until Bo’ness get their first taste of Old Firm opposition as they begin their league campaign against Rangers B at Dumbarton’s C and G Systems Stadium this Saturday, KO 3pm.

“We are quietly confident about the overall season ahead but you never know,” Muirhead said.

"I remember one year we beat Auchinleck 4-0 at their place, we thought we were going to win everything that season but finished 10th in the league. But a lot of the bigger clubs in the Lowland League have lost a lot of their bigger players.