Ross Allum: Linlithgow Rose land Lowland League winner

New Linlithgow Rose striker Ross Allum has insisted signing for the club was a “no-brainer”.

The former Edinburgh City and Spartans forward left Lowland League side East Stirlingshire this month and has penned a deal with the Rose for next season.

Allum has a proven goalscoring record wherever he’s been, is a three-time Lowland League winner, and he’s relishing the challenge at the Rose as they aim for Premier League success in the East of Scotland League next season.

He told the Journal and Gazette: “It’s a club that everybody knows a lot about in the lower leagues, especially growing up in South Queensferry, I used to go and watch them from time to time with my dad when Hibs were not playing at the weekend.

“Their ambitions match mine. I think they were obviously disappointed not to win the league to give themselves a chance of promotion – but that’s where they want to be and even higher.

“It’s a different challenge and one I’m relishing, and it was a no-brainer really. It’s going to be a really hard league but the players are more than capable.”

Allum will bolster what is already a strong strikeforce alongside Tommy Coyne who is the club’s record goalscorer with over 300 goals.

Allum added: “Well I can’t say I’m going to bring goals! They have one of the best strikers in the lower leagues in Tommy Coyne.

“I’m a different type of striker to Tommy, I like to make runs in behind and stretch the defence.

“I think we would complement each other well but it depends on the gaffer and how he wants to play. I’m going to have to work hard as there’s no guarantees, I’ll even be playing.”