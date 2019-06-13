Ross Allum: Striker can fire Linlithgow Rose to success

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley says he’s pleased to sign striker Ross Allum and hopes he and Tommy Coyne can fire the Rose to success next season.

Allum, who is from South Queensferry and watched the Rose growing up, has signed for the 2019-20 campaign and netted 18 goals for Lowland League side East Stirlingshire last term.

Bradley told the Journal and Gazette: “He’s a goalscorer, he’s been there, he’s got that consistency and knows the club very well. I’m pleased, it’s a good signing, another bit of firepower upfront and someone to help bang in the goals.”

Allum has also won the Lowland League three times, twice with Edinburgh City and once with Spartans.

Bradley, who was impressed with Allum when he came up against them last season in the South Region Challenge Cup, believes he is the type of player the club have been desperately needing with his pace and ability to run in behind.

Asked if it could be the start of blossoming partnership between Allum and all-time club top goalscorer Coyne, Bradley said: “It’s all down to how they click, but also how he clicks with the rest of the team.

He played very well against us and he’s the right type of player who works very hard, intelligent, runs in behind and we’ve not had that for a while. It provides a bit of competition up front. Hopefully a partnership blossoms not just with Tommy but all the team.”

There were more comings and goings this week with defender Ross McKinnon, and midfielders Robert Sloan and Martin Shields all leaving the club. St Andrews United goalkeeper Lee Wilson has arrived, while Kyle Marley and John Ovenstone have left.