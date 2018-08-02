Sauchie 2 Linlithgow 0: Rose on brink of cup exit

Linlithgow Rose were left on the brink in the League Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Sauchie Juniors on Wednesday night.

Injuries and unavailability took their toll as Batchelor and Sloan took up right and left back positions respectively.

Mark Bradley will be disappointed with his League Cup campaign

After six minutes a double effort from Ruari Maclennan was blocked, and a minute later, a goalkeeping error from home goalkeeper Dolan presented Ronald with a chance but he blasted the ball high of the target.

At the other end, Rose bodies on the post denied Sauchie a goal after a deflection from a corner.

With 18 minutes played, a long range shot from Ruari Maclennan dipped just over the bar, and the Rose were struggling to make their mark on the match.

Sauchie, however, were growing in confidence, and Millar blasted wide after a good move forward.

Early in the second half, a good cross from Ronald was just too high for Coyne - but the linesman’s flag was up in any case.

In the 57th minute, Sauchie took the lead when Mackenzie and Millar went for the ball and it fell in favour of Millar who then ran in on goal and slotted the ball past the advancing Marley.

Just on the hour mark, Millar was booked for dissent, and Smith was replaced by Watt. The Rose came close to equaliser when Coyne’s volley from Ronald’s freekick was tipped over the bar by Dolan.

Sauchie then replaced Wells with Bruce, and within minutes the substitute forced a good save from Marley from his header.

In the 76th minute, Sauchie’s trialist completed a nice layoff to Millar whose low strike went past the post.

The Rose replaced Roddy Maclennan with Strickland as they tried to take something from the match, but it was just a matter of time before Sauchie sealed their fate when Bruce hit a low shot into the far corner, with the wrong footed Marley rooted to the spot.

It was a disappointing performance and result from the Rose who were were outplayed are left searching for their first competitive goal this season.