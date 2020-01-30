Sauchie Juniors 2-2 Linlithgow Rose: Rose battle back from 2-0 down

Linlithgow Rose boss Brown Ferguson witnessed a rollercoaster ride as his side battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Sauchie Juniors on Saturday.

The result sees Rose sitting ninth in the East of Scotland Premier Division with 22 points from their 15 matches.

Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette: “I thought it was two different teams again.

“First half, our general play was ok but ok is not good enough and we allowed ourselves to be complacent and that shows in the two goals that we conceded.

“The first goal was almost a carbon copy of what happened a few weeks ago against Bo’ness – we’ve had too deep a line, and it’s just a fluke ball that they score from.

“The second goal, there’s not enough people around the ball – it was too easy to get a strike away and it was a deflection as well.

“I don’t think we generally worked well enough or hard enough in the first half to make our own luck.

“In the second half we showed the type of team that I want to see and they are capable of being.

“Very much on the front foot, very much creating chances.

“There were a few sloppy occasions in terms of our shape to the team and we left ourselves a little bit exposed as the game went on.

“But, other than them breaking on us and because of how we were set up, we were very comfortable and continued to try and get the ball into decent areas.

“We continued to get balls into the box and Sauchie defended reasonably well, but we kept asking questions.

“I said to the group – the second half, the mentality and performance, if they’d applied themselves in the first half then we were winning the game quite simply.

“So the mentality of the group that we spoke about is the biggest thing we are lacking at this moment in time and the good thing is it’s something that’s within our players’ control to change.

“They can go and change that individually and collectively.”

Rose continue their league campaign at home to 11th placed Musselburgh Athletic this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.