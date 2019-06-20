Scott Banks: Meet the Linlithgow teenager who helped Clyde to promotion

Dundee United youngster Scott Banks says the taste of success at promotion-winning Clyde has left him desperate to sample some more.

The Linlithgow teenager strung together a number of impressive performances for the Bully Wee and even produced a man of the match display in the play-off final second leg (2-1 aggregate victory) against Annan Athletic to seal the club’s place in League One next season.

Very few players get the chance to experience the feeling of success in their careers – especially as young as Banks.

However, at the tender age of 17, that’s what the winger, a graduate from the Graeme High SFA performance school, has done, and he says it has given him the drive to work even harder in the search of more success.

He told the Journal and Gazette: “To get man of the match in the promotion game I was delighted. I can’t describe the feeling of getting promoted. I just played well, and I think because I’m still young I wasn’t feeling the pressure. I just wanted to showcase what I could do.

“I got drug tested after the game so I missed the celebrations in the changing room! But we went out on to the park and we celebrated there. I hadn’t experienced anything like that before.

“It was a great group, everyone made me feel welcome at the club and it was a great experience that’s why I feel quite lucky. It gives you the taste of a little bit of success and makes you think ‘I want more of this’. I want to play in more big games like that.”

Banks admits the timing was key to his chance at Clyde last season, but initially it took time to adjust to the step up from the development squad at Dundee United.

He said: “The biggest challenge was getting to grips with the physical aspect and you would get less time on the ball, but I was training with the United first team during the day and then Clyde at night so I put the work in.

“It was great to be around the Clyde team. I was impressed by John Rankin’s work ethic. He was running all the time and doing extra work after sessions. He’s a great guy to be around. He was coaching at Hearts so I knew him a wee bit. He kind of took me in and he would always look out for me.

“Watching David Goodwillie train was surreal. I was fortunate to be able to play and learn from him. His ability, movement and skill was great. I managed to make a couple of assists for him so it paid off.”

Banks scored his first senior goal at Clyde and it was certainly one he’ll remember as he cut inside and rifled an unstoppable 30-yard drive into the top corner against Peterhead, which won the club’s goal of the season award.

He said: “I’d scored a few in reserves but I was getting a bit frustrated that I hadn’t scored in the first team. I’ll be doing well to score a better one but hopefully I can.”

Banks will be back to training on Thursday at United and has already set his sights on loftier targets.

“My aim is to break into the first team and make my debut for United. I know I will have to work hard to do that and hopefully I’ll be given the chance.”