Six Linlithgow Rose players test positive for coronavirus: This Saturday's game against Broxburn Athletic is in doubt

Gordon Herd is facing a coronavirus crisis at Linlithgow Rose (Library pic by Alan Murray)

And gaffer Gordon Herd is deeply concerned that this Saturday’s scheduled home Premier Division fixture against Broxburn Athletic could also be put off.

Speaking on Wednesday, Herd said: “We are down to the bare bones unfortunately. But I think Covid’s going to hit each team at some point this season looking at the high numbers so I don’t think we’re going to be an isolated case.

"It’s a headache but there’s not much that we can do. We will wait and see what materialises between now and Saturday.

"Whether the game goes ahead on Saturday is a kind of ‘play it by ear’ because I’m getting somebody going for a test every day.

"We want know until probably Friday what we’ve got and what we’re dealing with.

"If we just need to roll up our sleeves with the 11 fit players we have and go with trialists, we’re also working away trying to get bodies in just in case we get nobody back for Saturday. We’re trying to get two or three in, including a sub keeper.

"Dean Shaw, who played on Saturday – a 2-1 home defeat by Banks O’Dee in the Scottish Cup reliminary round – tested positive so our one fit keeper is Lewis McMinn.

"It’s proving very difficult at this stage of the season.

"I think possibly one of the six who have tested positive could be back but obviously the rest – with their 10 days’ isolation – will take them all past Saturday."

Meanwhile, Rose defender Scott Stevenson has been made available for transfer.

Herd said: “It’s just kind of where we want to go with the squad. We feel we could get better options at right back.

"I think Scott’s been a bit of a mainstay in the squad but we’re looking at how we want to play.