Six of the best for Linthlithgow Rose

An 89th minute goal from Ruari McLennan saw them snatch an away point from Crossgates Primrose on Saturday before hitting six of the best against Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Tuesday, despite playing most of the second half with just 10 men.

Manager Brown Ferguson says Saturday’s draw was “frustrating”.

He said: “On the balance of play in the first half we were totally dominant.

“We got the ball into good areas and we had some decent chances.

“It was a mistake that gave them the opening goal after 40 minutes.

“That gave them a lift and as the game wore on I was thinking it wasn't going to happen for us so to get a goal so late on is always a nice thing.

“It was a point on the board albeit our play, especially in the first 40 minutes, meant that I was a little disappointed we didn't take all three.”

Whatever was missing on Saturday was definitely there on Tuesday night as Rose simply blew away the opposition, running out 6-1 winners in a display Ferguson says was “a joy”.

He said: “I don't think I've seen any better attacking displays in my time.

“It was just a joy to watch. The players had the bit between their teeth and the scoreline could have been anything.”

The only blot on the copybook was the sending off for Willis Hare after an incident when one of the Hawthorn players delivered what Ferguson describes as a "cowardly" tackle.

“I'm still angry about it,” he says, “there was a terrible tackle by one of their players on Mark Stowe.

“It was a lunge from about six or seven yards away, it was high and from behind. It merited a red card in my opinion. Willis then got booked for running towards their player.

“I can understand that, but their player only got booked at the same time.

“A minute later Willis makes a challenge to stop a cross. He clearly makes contact with the ball but the ref deemed it a foul and sent him off.

“It was very frustrating but the players responded well and controlled the game.