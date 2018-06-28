Steve Kerrigan not surprised by rival boss's decision to quit his ex-club Arthurlie

Bo’ness United gaffer Steve Kerrigan has revealed that he was not surprised by Billy Ogilvie’s recent resignation as manager of his former club Arthurlie.

Ogilvie quit after just eight months following the Barrhead team losing their top flight status after suffering their first relegation since the 1982-’83 season.

He has since been replaced by new Arthurlie manager Duncan Sinclair.

And Steve (45), who managed Arthurlie for most of 2016, is far from surprised by the turmoil at his former club.

He said: “I had a little bit of a feeling that things weren’t right behind the scenes at Arthurlie when I was there.

“To be honest I felt as though there was a real lack of ambition there.

“I felt as though we weren’t heading in the right direction and I couldn’t take it any further.”

Kerrigan, who is far happier in his current job at Newtown Park, feels the rot has been setting in at Arthurlie in recent seasons.

“That season I was at Arthurlie we went out of the cup to Kilwinning and I felt there was nothing to play for,” he added.

“I can’t say I enjoyed my last few months at Arthurlie. It got to the point where there was no enjoyment.

“But there are a lot of nice people there and I am sorry to see how the club has nosedived.”

Kerrigan will lead Bo’ness into Conference B of the East of Scotland League next season.