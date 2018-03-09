Summer switch would have major implications for Linlithgow Rose

Junior football chiefs are looking at a potential switch to summer football following a winter of weather-induced fixture carnage.

A paper drafted by the SJFA, outlining the pros and cons of the move, will be discussed at their next management meeting.

Discussions are at an early stage but up for debate is the prospect of the season running through May, June, July and August with March the likely start point.

And a summer switch would have more impact on Linlithgow Rose than most.

As full members of the Scottish FA they are guaranteed entry to the senior Scottish Cup each season.

But switching the junior season would mean the tournament taking place during what effectively would be Rose’s close season.

SJFA chief Tom Johnston said: “Summer football is on our agenda right now but it’s not something that will happen overnight. We will continue to discuss the matter before putting it to the clubs. There are a multitude of issues and ponderables that need to be taken into account.

“It still splits opinion and if you asked someone today they would say yes but ask them again in August and that answer might very well be no.”

Rose president Willie Scullion told the Gazette that the issue would have to be discussed by the club committee before any comment could be made.

This Saturday Rose are scheduled to host Dundonald Bluebell - weather permitting.