Tommy Coyne testimonial: Linlithgow Rose Whites 5-4 Linlithgow Rose Maroons

A number of former and current Linlithgow Rose players turned out at Prestonfield on Sunday in glorious sunshine to celebrate Tommy Coyne’s 10 years service to the club with a testimonial match, writes Susan Hill.

The teams were a combination of current and former players, coaching staff and Coyne’s family members, with Coyne starting for the Maroons and playing the second half with the Whites.

Former manager Davie Baikie took on management responsibilities for the Whites with current boss Mark Bradley player manager for the Maroons and former Rose Scottish Cup winning captain Ian Gallacher started the match as referee.

The first goal in a light-hearted but highly competitive match came after just 3 minutes when Calum Smith scored for the Whites after a good move forward. A few minutes later, a chance for Strickland to equalise went wide of the target, and then Nelson shot high over the bar.

Stuart McArthur was the first player to be substituted after just 18 minutes when he was replaced by Murray McDowall, and just two minutes later, Gordon Herd and Craig McEwan were replaced by Gary Livingston and Gary Kelly.

Midway through the half, Michael McDermott shot straight into Michael McKinven’s hands from a good position, and Mark Bradley was replaced by Marvin Wilson.

Gary Livingston had a good shot on goal for the Maroons, but the Whites edged further ahead when a great left foot strike by Stevie Manson from outside the box found the top corner of Ronnie Macpherson’s net.

Martyn Shields replaced Paul Ronald just before Murray McDowall, who was perfectly placed in a one on one situation with Macpherson, failed to score, while at the other end, Mark Tyrell’s shot was stopped by Michael McKinven.

For the second half, Tommy Coyne switched to play for the Whites, and Ian Gallacher left his refereeing role to play for the same team. Just 2 minutes in, Tommy Coyne extended the Whites’ lead after a nice run through on goal.

But Stuart McArthur, who had returned to the field of play for the second half, clawed a goal back for the Maroons with a fine header from a cross.

Shots from Mitchell Coyne and Stuart McArthur went over the bar, and there was controversy in the 65th minute when Michael McDermott’s shot crashed off the bar and then the ground but Stuart McIntyre, who filled in as assistant referee for the second half, judged that the ball had not crossed the line.

A couple of minutes later, Craig McEwan, who was back on the pitch, reduced the deficit for the Maroons when he scored with a spectacular effort, and Stuart McArthur equalised by

scoring his second goal of the match, this time converting from the penalty spot.

Just a minute later, at the other end, Bradley Coyne put the Whites back in the lead when he slotted home from a tight angle, but after Michael McKinven made a fine save to deny Mark Tyrell,

Michael McDermott hit a screamer into the postage stamp corner to put the Maroons back on level terms.

Tommy Coyne then left the field of play to applause from the spectators, and Ronnie Macpherson did well to save from Bradley Coyne’s volley.

The pivotal moment in the match was in the 81st minute when Paul Ronald was fouled in the box, and although Mitchell Coyne’s penalty kick was saved, keeper Ronnie Macpherson was judged to have been off his line, and a retake was ordered.

This time, Mitchell Coyne made no mistake in converting the spot kick and giving the Whites the win.

A special day for Tommy and his family and many thanks to all his former team-mates for turning out in such numbers to take part.Teams

Linlithgow Rose Whites, from: Michael McKinven, Gary Thom, David Dunn, Billy Gibson, Paul Ronald, Ruari Maclennan, Stephen Manson, Mark Bradley, Calum Smith, Tommy Coyne, Blair Batchelor, Marvin Wilson, Colin Leiper, Robert Sloan, Martyn Shields, Murray McDowall, Bradley Coyne, Mitchell Coyne.

Linlithgow Rose Maroons, from: Ronnie Macpherson, Craig McEwan, Michael McDermott, Mark Tyrell, Scott Walker, Danny Smith, Gary Livingston, Adam Nelson, Gordon Herd, Tommy Coyne, Stuart McArthur, Gary Kelly, Keith Hogg, Colin Strickland