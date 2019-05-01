Tranent 3-5 Bo’ness United: BUs through to semis after eight-goal thriller

A strong second-half showing earned Bo’ness United a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup after an eight-goal thriller at Foresters Park.

The home side started well but were stunned when United took the lead in the tenth minute, totally against the run of play. Allan MacKenzie played a short ball from the right into Craig Comrie whose clever pass found the run of Michael Gemmell who confidently stroked home his first goal of the season.

Tranent were undaunted by the setback and were quickly level when the lively Bradley Barrett outstripped Devon Jacobs on the left wing and curled a shot which rebounded back off the post, but was deflected into his own net by the unfortunate Iain Syme who knew little about it.

There was no fortune about Tranent’s second goal in the 29th minute when Barrett curled a sublime effort from 20 yards into the top corner after a swift counter attack. Despite being second best for the majority of the opening period, Bo’ness came out all guns blazing at the start of the second half and quickly levelled the tie.

Syme’s long throw was headed on to Fraser Keast wide on the left, Keast miscued his cross but, to the delight of the large travelling support, the ball drifted into the top corner of the net to level things up.

An Ian Black penalty restored the home side’s lead on the hour mark. However, it was short lived and Gemmell grabbed his second of the evening with a lob from the edge of the area, which wrong-footed Haris Alysandratos in the Tranent goal.

Two goals in three minutes settled the tie, Comrie converted a Jacobs cross to put United ahead, and shortly afterwards a Brian Morgan free-kick was spilled by Alysandratos into the path of Ross Campbell who fired home the winner.

Bo’ness: Murphy, Jacobs, Syme, Campbell, Hunter, Comrie, Gemmell (Macdonald), Morgan, Keast, Wright and MacKenzie (Prentice). Unused: Marshall.