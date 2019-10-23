University of Stirling 0-2 Linlithgow Rose: new manager Brown Ferguson makes winning start

Linlithgow Rose won 2-0 at University of Stirling from the Lowland League in Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup second round clash, writes Susan Hill.

With new manager Brown Ferguson at the helm, he was happy to name the same starting 11 as Jimmy Crease had done in the comprehensive victory at Dumfries the previous week.

After just eight minutes, Stirling keeper Walker pulled off a fine low save to push Coyne’s goalbound header from a deflected Maclennan cross wide of the target.

A couple of minutes later, at the other end, Stirling’s Brown had a shot which went not too far over the bar.

Midway through the half, Jarvis hit a good shot on the volley but it went wide of Wilson’s near post, and a minute later, after nice play between Coyne and Allum, Allum shot past.

Then, on the half hour mark, McKinlay displayed great instinctive play when he headed a goalbound shot he knew little about out for a corner.

Before half-time, Wilson pulled off a fine save to deny Brown.

Early in the second half, Allum was fouled in the box by Mailer and the referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty.

Coyne stepped up to to convert the penalty kick and give the Rose a crucial lead.

A few minutes later, Allum’s shot on the turn went just wide of the post.

With an hour played, Stirling replaced Heath with Baird, just before Meikle’s fierce shot went wide. Moments later, Coyne’s shot lacked the power needed to trouble keeper Walker, and then following a great run and cross from Gray, Coyne’s goalbound effort was deflected over the bar.

A defensive error from the Rose presented the home side with an opportunity to equalise but the ball was cleared close to the goal line.

Rose then replaced Allum with Strickland as Stirling threatened with shots from Jarvis and Brown.

Meikle picked up the only yellow card of the game for persistent fouling and then Collumbine replaced Danny Smith.

In the 85th minute, a long range shot from Brown hit the top of the bar and went over with Wilson beaten, and Cowley and Berry were replaced by Kennedy and McMaster, while the Rose replaced Hutchison with Darren Smith.

In added time, Rose sealed the win when Coyne tapped home from close range after great play from Collumbine who beat several men on a mazy run into the box and laid it on the proverbial plate for the striker.

A fine all round performance from the Rose which must have pleased the new boss and they have now drawn a home tie against Falkirk in the third round on Friday, November 22 under the lights at Prestonfield.

The game will be televised live by BBC Scotland.

Linlithgow team: Wilson, Gray, McKinlay, Thom, Scullion, Meikle, Ruari Maclennan, Danny Smith (Collumbine 81), Hutchison (Darren Smith 81), Allum (Strickland 72), Coyne.

Subs not used:McKinven, Slaven, Ronald.