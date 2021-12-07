'We all thought it would be abandoned' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie felt it was inevitable game at Gala Fairydean Rovers would be finished early by snowfall

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie was frustrated on Saturday

“I’m always keen for games to start,” said Bo’ness manager Max Christie. "I’m always optimistic so I’m not going to slaughter referees for putting the game on.

"I was glad he started the game but I think the referee and all of us thought it was a long shot.

"He thought it would cut up and the snow would disappear. But the snow just got heavier and the lines were blurred, we couldn’t see anything and it was clear to everybody that it had to be called off.

"We started extremely well but I couldn’t even get excited about the game; everybody on the bench was getting up tight because we thought it would be getting abandoned.

"You’ve just got to roll with the punches sometimes. There wasn’t any snow on the pitch half an hour before kick-off and then it just arrived and it was really heavy so it was an easy decision.”

Bo’ness, 12th in the table with 26 points from 18 games, continue their league campaign at home to bottom club Vale of Leithen – who have only mustered one point from 21 games – this Saturday, KO 3pm.

Christie said: “I think their results have got slightly better but we’ve got to go and win the game.

"We don’t want to be the team they beat so we’ve got to be right at it. We’ve got a run of fixtures in the Christmas period which could see us springboard a few places up the league so it’s an important time for us.

"There’s an opportunity for us if we were able to win a few matches that we would get into the top half of the table which is what we’re trying to do.”

The Vale of Leithen match will be the final game of Jamie McCormack’s suspension before becoming available for selection again.

It is the BU players’ Christmas night out after the game.