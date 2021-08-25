'We can bridge 13-point gap to leaders' - exclusive interview with new Linlithgow Rose gaffer Gordon Herd

New manager Gordon Herd played as a striker for Linlithgow Rose between 2004 and 2014

Ex-Camelon Juniors boss Herd, 40, the Rose committee’s unanimous choice to replace sacked Brown Ferguson, told the Journal and Gazette: “I wouldn’t have taken the job if we didn’t think we could bridge the gap.

"I feel we can bridge the gap but there’s a good bit of work that needs done to it.

"Personally I think teams could slip up when the winter months come in and I said to the boys at training on Tuesday night that we should be able to get a run of games together with a run of victories to get the confidence up, get a wee bit of momentum and hope these teams take points off each other.

"We know the East of Scotland League very well. It’s a league where every team’s capable of taking points off everybody so teams will slip up so we’ve got to just take one game at a time and get as many points on the board.

"The reason I got into management at this level was to get back to a place like Linlithgow because it’s the standard for every club at that level.

"The facilities there are excellent, the people there are excellent. The status is Lowland League and above, that’s where it should be so that’s up to us to get us there.”

Herd was sacked by Camelon Juniors in March despite winning two trophies and overseeing a steady rise up the East of Scotland table during his four-and-a-half year tenure.

The man who once scored 116 goals in 312 appearances for Linlithgow added: “I know the place really well. I have a great relationship with the supporters and the committee.

"We obviously had some successful times there so that helps.

"We won two Scottish Cups, two Superleague titles and 10 other trophies and I don’t think Linlithgow have won anything since 2014.

"That’s something we’ll be looking to put right. We feel that Linlithgow have lost their way, being left behind by the likes of Bonnyrigg.

"Our ambition is to push on and try and get promoted into the Lowland League.”