'We can make up 13-point gap and win league title' - Rallying cry from Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd

Gordon Herd believes his troops can finish top of the East of Scotland Premier Division come next May

Herd, speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 home league win over Broxburn Athletic, told the Journal and Gazette: "We will give it a go. There’s no point in being at the club if we don’t think we can make up the deficit.

"We’ve still got a good period of games to go, we’ve still to play Tranent twice, we’ve still to play Penicuik once and I’m quite sure they’ve still to play each other twice.

"Anything can happen and we’re coming into the winter months as well. We’ll keep plugging away at it game by game.

"The training’s been at a really high tempo since we’ve come in. It’s really pleasing how the boys have reacted so a lot of credit must go to the players.

"But there’s still a good bit to go for where we want to be as a team.”

Rose took a first half lead against Broxburn last weekend when a corner dropped for Mark Stowe at the back post and he scored with the aid of a deflection.

The second half clincher came when Jack Ogilvie bundled the ball over the line after a fine build-up latterly involving Callum Bremner.

“I thought we were excellent again,” Herd said.

“It took us a wee while to settle into the game for the first 15 or 20 minutes.

"But I think after that we dominated for long periods and the energy levels were exactly what we were looking for.

"We were really pleased with the result and thoroughly deserved it.”

Rose – who this week announced that midfielder Arnie Kasa has left to join Camelon – are in league action again this Saturday when they visit second bottom Whitehill Welfare.

Herd said: "With where we want to go and with how we want to play, Arnie didn’t kind of fit the bill so it was good for all parties that he moved on and we wish him all the best.”

Referrring to the Whitehill game, Herd added: “I always say in this league that nothing’s a gimme. Everybody is capable of beating each other so we need to get into the mindset that every game is a cup final.