'We got out of jail' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd warns his players after game at Dunbar United is abandoned with his high flyers trailing 2-1

Gordon Herd said that Saturday's game is a warning that his high flying players musn't switch off in any match

For Rose – winners of their previous 13 games in league and cup – trailed 1-0 and 2-1 before the game was called off, something virtually unheard of as their last defeat under manager Gordon Herd came way back on August 28 in a 2-1 home loss against Banks O’ Dee in the Scottish Cup preliminary round.

"We have said to the players that this postponement is their ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card,” Herd told the Journal and Gazette. "We need to be mindful that if we don’t turn up on any given day in this league we’ll get our backsides felt.

"To be fair to the players, the conditions were the same for both sides but it is a wee warning shot for us.

"We learn from it and move on.”

Herd revealed that he totally understood why referee Kevin Lindsay had decided to abandon the match.

“The referee had spoken to us,” Herd said. “He was wanting to try and keep the game going as long as he could.

"The weather basically just got too much. The boys were struggling to see, the ball was holding up on the park, so he’s called it off to protect the safety of the players.

"At first there had been a wee bit of wind, then the rain came and it gradually got worse with the snow.

"The call off was the right decision, nobody had any complaints.”

As far as the curtailed game itself goes, Rose’s Alan Docherty shot inches wide early on before the visitors conceded the first goal on six minutes when Andy Jones shot home from the edge of the box after great play by Darren Smith on the right.

After Dunbar keeper Daniel Laing had then made a phenomenal double save, Rose did equalise when Docherty scored with a deflected shot after beating three defenders.

On the half hour mark, Linlithgow’s Alan Sneddon surged from midfield and sent in a shot which Laing parried away.