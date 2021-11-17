'We lost You've Been Framed goals' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie not amused by comic defending in 3-2 home loss to University of Stirling

Max Christie was not amused by his side's "calamitous" defending in Saturday's home defeat by University of Stirling (Pics by Scott Louden)

Christie was left scratching his head as his side – who had won their previous two Lowland League games against Rangers B and Broomhill – floundered defensively as they went 2-0 down to the students, fought back to 2-2 but then succumbed to defeat.

“We played great against Rangers,” Christie said. “And then we won midweek, despite starting terribly against Broomhill. We were off it by yards and then won that game because we played well second half.

"On Saturday we gave Stirling Uni two of a start and just lost calamitous goals, almost ‘You’ve Been Framed’ goals we lost.

Matty Flynn scored for the BUs after having an earlier strike disallowed

"Then we got it back to two-all and we’re in the ascendancy.

"But we couldn’t defend our area and the smallest man on the park scores the winner with a header from about eight yards out.

"So it was disappointing the way we defended and our intensity at the start of the game wasn’t what we needed if you’re going to win football games.

"It’s back to where we need to know what we’re getting from the players.

Greg Skinner celebrates after pulling it back to 2-1

"We don’t want to be the type of team that can play well against Rangers and then not have the same level of performance we need.

"We need consistency and boys that can do it week in and week out.

"So we just keep going. We think we’ve got a good squad but to give a good team like Stirling Uni – who are all full-time – two of a start and get back to two-all, we can’t be expecting to win football matches if we start games like that.”

Bo’ness – whose goals against Stirling Uni were scored by Greg Skinner and Matty Flynn – had two grievances about refereeing decisions.

Firstly, they felt that, with Stirling Uni leading 2-0 after 21 minutes, Bo’ness were denied a perfectly good goal when Flynn knocked in a Lewis Hawkins cross but the ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside.

The BUs also felt they were wrongly denied a penalty on 65 minutes, with the score at 2-2, for what looked a foul on Flynn.

"People who could see the line were saying that that Flynn goal was clearly onside," Christie said. “And then we got what we thought was a stonewall penalty.

"Matty pins people, he rolls people and he’s just been hauled to the ground inside the box but the referee waved play on.

"But that’s going to happen. You are going to get decisions for and against and we accept that.”

Bo’ness, 12th in the table with 26 points from 18 games, get a break from league duties this Saturday when they host East Kilbride Thistle in the Challenge Cup third round, KO 1.30pm.

"We don’t know much about East Kilbride,” Christie said. “We’ve not had a chance to get them watched.

"I need to see a reaction from last week, us starting properly and playing the way we can.