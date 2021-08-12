Double hole in one joy for West Lothian Golf Club ace Jack Cunningham
West Lothian Golf Club ace Jack Cunningham has managed an amazing double – two holes in one at his home course within two months!
Jack, 23, of Bo’ness, joined the club in 2019, beginning 2021 with an eight handicap which is now down to three.
A couple of months ago he aced the sixth hole, for which he received a Boss watch.
His second hole in one came on Saturday in the first round of the club’s four-round Windsor Bowl competition. This time Jack gets another Boss Watch and a £500 jackpot prize which was set up last year specifically for a HiO at the 18th hole.
Club captain Pete Cowen said: “Jack only started playing in competitions last June when he had a 17 handicap and that’s now down to three which is phenomenal.”