Linlithgow rallies for Alison

Ex- professionals and juniors plus a few Linlithgow legends are expected at Prestonfield on Sunday, April 1 for a charity fundraising match.

Proceeds from the game which has a 2pm kick-off will be donated to Linlithgow’s Alison Ross (46)who is receiving treatment for Multiple Sclerosis.

Alison who is married to Adam and has a 17-year-old son Lee has just returned from Mexico after 28 days of ground breaking treatment for the primary progressive stage of the condition which she was diagnosed with two years ago.

Her friend Graeme Hunter who has organised the match, also of Linlithgow is among those who have rallied round, organising fundraisers like a coffee morning, race night and a darts at domino day.

Graeme said: “After the football match I am doing a sponsored walk and there is a speaker’s night in the pipeline.

“Adam and Alison are my best friends and have been for more than 25 years and they are two of the most fantastic people you could hope to meet and I feel privileged to have them in my life .

“I am not blessed with money so fundraise is all I can do and I won’t stop until I give them some financial help.”

The teams - Pals4Als Select versus Ex Professionals will be managed by Willie Johnstone and Colin Stein. The referee will be Kenny Clark.

Entry is £1.