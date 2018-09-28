Linlithgow Rugby Club wins big

A sporting club, which is a true hub in the burgh, is £25,000 better off this week after securing much hoped for funding.

Linlithgow Rugby Club has been handed £25,000 from Avondale Environmental Ltd through The Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Worried club members had applied for cash assistance at a crucial time after a recent survey showed that radical action was required to remedy the defects that stemmed from the age and condition of the club house roof.

The club, based on Mains Road, is contributing about £4,000 from its own resources towards the repair in accordance with the requirements of the award.

Members have already raised this money via some dynamic fund-raising activity

This has included a sportsman’s dinner with David Campese (pictured), the renowned Australian international player, and a sponsored ‘ Pound Round The Pitch’” by the youth players.

However, a number of ringing endorsements from local groups, who use the facility, also paved the way for the extremely generous cash sum to be granted.

Club president Ken Richardson said: “This is tremendous news. It marks another milestone in the ambitious programme of work that we began five years ago, under the banner of 2020 Vision: Towards 50.

“This aimed to both develop and refresh our facilities in time for our 50th anniversary in November 2020,

“I would also like to thank all the community groups, organisations and individuals who provided statements in support of our application. It was undoubtedly of great assistance to our case.

“And it was also extremely heartening to read the warm expressions of support from the many local groups who use our facilities regularly.”

Among them are members of Linlithgow Rugby Club Choir, who laid on a slap-up meal in the self same venue for the Australian Welsh Male Voice Choir, which they joined in a charity concert last Saturday in St Michael’s church.

Co-ordinator Chris Thomas said: “The grant is very important to the club and the choir. Not only do we practice there every week, but it is also provides a perfect venue for us to host visiting choirs from the UK and overseas.”

Another user of the venue is the Memories Club, which aims to boost the mental and physical well-being of the town’s older residents.

Organiser Bert Lawson said: “It’s marvellous news - the roof has caused problems for years.”