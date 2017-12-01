Australian legend Campese is guest at Linlithgow club dinner

Australian rugby legend David Campese was the star attraction at a dinner hosted by

Linlithgow Rugby Club last

Friday night.

The winter freeze may have resulted in all scheduled rugby matches - mini, school and senior - being cancelled.

But the Linlithgow club was still buzzing as 150 people attended the dinner at which ‘Campo’ was the main guest.

Interviewed by former Scotland international and SRU Past President, Alan Lawson, the former Australian star entertained for around an hour with witty and frank commentary on his career, his experiences and rugby in general.

Campese was rugby commentator Bill McLaren’s favourite player of all time and it was fitting that his son-in-law Alan Lawson, who heads up the Bill McLaren Foundation, was the interviewer for the evening.

Guests were also entertained by old video footage of Campese in action.

The event raised over £4,000 to go to replacing the clubhouse roof and £400 for the Bill McLaren Foundation.

And a special appeal raised £1,340 for Doddie Weir’s Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Foundation through the auction of one of Bill’s famous “Big Sheets” - his preparatory notes before commentating on a big match.

Club president Ken Richardson said the club wanted to say a huge thanks to everyone who attended and donated so generously.

On the field this weekend the club hopes to have three senior home matches, all kicking off at 2pm.

The first XV resume league action with the Reds taking on Duns in a BT East League Division 1 fixture.

Linlithgow currently sit sixth in the table with five wins and six losses from their 11 games so far.

Duns, who beat Linlithgow 27-20 on their own pitch in September, are fourth with seven wins out of 10.

The 2s take on Penicuik and the Red Kites (3s) take on Leith.

The following week, the Under-18s will play in the Scottish Schools Bowl Final at BT Murrayfield against Ross High U18.

The match, on the back pitch, will kick off at 6pm on Wednesday, December 6.