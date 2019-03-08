City of Edinburgh bring another national volleyball title to Queensferry

Members of City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club are celebrating after becoming under-16 Scottish Volleyball League champions again.

It’s the third successive season the girls have won the title, their latest triumph being clinched on their home Queensferry court on Sunday.

Regular season results meant that City had earned crucial home advantage at Queensferry High School for the last match of the season against Caledonia West.

And they made the most of it with a 2-0 win.

Delighted team captain Fynn Donaldson said: “I’m so proud of all the girls after winning the league undefeated.

“Our final game against Caledonia Was was quite rocky in the first set as we were 18-12 down but a great run of serves from Emi Munoz gave us the push we needed to win 25-23.

“The second set was much more comfortable as we started to play to our strengths and some brilliant serving from setter Rachel McLean lead us across the line to win the 2nd set 25-11.

“It was a great game with some fantastic play from both teams, I’m sad that this was my final season playing under-16s but I’ve left it on a high note and can’t wait to see the younger girls progress further.”

Equally excited coach Zoe Smith added: “The girls have worked so hard for the last few years.

“It was fantastic to see them put of their hard work into strong performances this season, and especially the final match to pull out a gold medal winning performance.”

The last few years have seen City of Edinburgh Volleyball Club’ under-16 and under-18 girls wrestle SVL and cup titles to Queensferry, after many years of monopolisation of national titles by teams based in the West.

And Ian Brownlee, club founder and head of the club’s Youth Academy, reckons that success is a richly deserved reward for those who have invested time and money in the club, based at Queensferry High School.

He said: “Four years ago we secured direct club investment funding from sportscotland. We have invested in developing a coaching team which has resulted in a threefold increase in our junior boys and girls membership. The latest U16 SVL title is a great reward for the hard work and commitment of the athletes and their families, but also a great reflection of the coaching environment we have created which is allowing our athletes to develop and succeed in sport.”