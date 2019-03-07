Clarion call-up for national award nomination

West Lothian Clarion are among the nominees for this weekend’s Scottish national cycling awards.

Club representatives will head to Stirling for the Scottish Cycling Go Ride Conference and Roll of Honour awards ceremony, where the club is nominated for Event of the Year for Linlithgow Cross, its cyclo-cross race for women and youth racers.

Having been awarded Club of the Year at last year’s ceremony, the team are delighted with further recognition for their home event.

Club president Diane Clayton Chisholm said: “It will be tough to beat the favourite in the category, the Troon round of the British Cyclo-cross Series, but considering the number of fantastic events that run every year in Scotland, it’s brilliant to even be nominated.

“We’re particularly happy that our efforts to broaden participation in the sport, particularly among women, through this event are being recognised. It also makes us all the more determined to put on a great event when we host a round of the Scottish Cross-Country Mountain Bike series for the first time in May.”

Race organiser Simon Fagan added: “We offered a free 90 minute coaching session to encourage women who haven’t previously tried cyclo-cross to come and give it a go, and to help increase the confidence.

“We had a huge response, with about 50 women coming along this year, many of them novices, and some of them loved it so much they signed up to go Mull for a weekend’s racing immediately afterwards. Seeing the smiles on the faces of racers in all categories on the day was really satisfying.”