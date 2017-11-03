Clarion riders are in fine form at Scottish series

Riders from West Lothian Clarion turned in some fine performances at the third round of the Scottish Cyclo-Cross series.

Best result of the day among the 33-strong club contingent at Fife College in Dunfermline came from young Rhuairdh Fulton who continued his run of under-8 second places.

Other youth riders also competed well in strong fields, with top ten finishes for Georgina Bark in the under-8 girls’ race, Finlay Turner and Ross Chisholm in the under-12 boys’ race and Katie Galloway in the under-14 girls’ race.

Sam Chisholm rode an excellent race in the very competitive under-14 boys’ race to come home fourth and Abbie Mason achieved the same result in the under-16 girls’ race.

In the under-16 boys’ race, Alex Ball caught Callum Reed of the Speedflex Race Team towards the end, leading to a real tussle for position, with strong attacks from both riders. Ultimately Callum pipped Alex to the line to take fourth place, but both riders can be pleased with their day’s racing. As can George Freeman, who finished about a minute later to take seventh position.